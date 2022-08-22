LEETON'S fine reputation as a growing centre for culture and the arts is certainly expressed in the quality of our talented artists.
In Leeton's main street a shopfront showcasing a stunning display of artwork with striking colour, detail and depth is simply breathtaking.
Advertisement
The Leeton Art Society with its exquisite collection of artists has drawn world class artists to hold workshops on our very doorstep.
In September, John Wilson, one of Australia's leading oil painters, will be offering a three-day masterclass in oils.
This multi-award-winning artist has exhibited in London, USA, Japan, Canada, Beijing and Seoul.
Mr Wilson's works, considered highly collectable, are represented in private, corporate and public collections throughout Australia and internationally.
In addition to his masterclass, he is also offering a special event at the Leeton Museum and Gallery on Friday, September 2 at 6.30pm.
This public event to witness a live landscape painting demonstration is at a small cost of $10 per person, including light refreshments.
Certainly, an opportunity not to be missed.
The workshop with this highly-respected tutor begins September 3, with two inspirational days at the Yanco Agricultural Institute dining hall.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Day three will be "plein air" on the Murrumbidgee River.
You will fully immerse yourself in the peaceful surrounds as you enjoy learning new perspectives and building new networks and friendships.
Yanco Agricultural Institute is the perfect space for a peace retreat and to energise the creative spirit.
Amaroo Motel is nestled in among the gum trees on site and is the perfect space to be inspired by landscapes and wildlife.
Secure your spot today.
For further information contact leetonartsociety@gmail.com or phone 0427 532 262.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.