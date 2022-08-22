A SWATHE of Leeton shire community events are set to benefit from a $230,00 funding injection.
Leeton Shire Council has been successful in gaining the money through the state government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program for Leeton.
The shire is already home to many great events, with even more now set to pop up thanks to this funding boost.
Duty MLC for Murray Wes Fang said communities like Leeton depended on these events going forward, especially post-pandemic restrictions.
"Reconnecting the Leeton shire through a range of community events, including art and cultural events, sporting celebrations, food and music events, farmers markets and a community concert will revitalise the region after a difficult past couple of years with COVID-19 and natural disasters," Mr Fang said.
"Community events bring people together and benefit the local community and businesses through increased social and economic activity.
"After COVID-19 lockdowns and the subsequent cancellation of many community events, social recovery and stimulating the economy is what this initiative has been designed to achieve.
"Businesses will have the opportunity to supply products and services for these events, and the addition of a disability and inclusion plan ensures all events can be enjoyed by the entire community.
"This is an exciting time for Leeton and surrounding areas with lots of events to look forward to."
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker revealed the money would help up to 10 events go ahead.
"Council is delighted to receive funding for Leeton shire under (this program)," he said.
"This funding will enable council to enhance 10 different community events across the shire over the next seven months.
"These events will significantly promote community participation and wellbeing as well as visitation to our shire.
"Further, the funding will boost economic activity with businesses set to benefit from increased use of their services and visitors."
The $25 million Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program is designed to support economic and social recovery across regional NSW.
