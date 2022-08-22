LEETON United has been forced to settle for yet another draw with South Wagga.
United hosted South Wagga on Sunday afternoon in a game where neither side could really get going, eventually ending in a 1-all draw.
It is the second drawn result for the sides when going up against each other this season.
In a blow for Leeton United, Danyon Arnold will spend the rest of the season on the sideline after suffering a serious injury on Sunday afternoon.
Co-coach Rhys Jones said Arnold's absence would be widely felt.
"He's been among our best all season ... he's a reliable player and we're always looking to him," Jones said.
"It's a big shame for Danyon and for the club. He'll be on the sideline for a lengthy time. He's a massive loss for us."
South Wagga hit the scoreboard in the first-half, with United getting on the board through Arnold.
Several missed opportunities meant they didn't register another goal, resulting in the draw.
"It was one of those games where we created enough chances to win ... looking back at the video we've been on the wrong side of two, offside calls, but that's just how it is," Jones said.
The Leeton side was missing several of their usual first graders, but Jones praised the effort of the team.
The side is hopeful of welcoming back some of those sidelined players this weekend against Young, including Henri Gardner.
"While we were missing players on Sunday, we can't use that as an excuse as to why we didn't win," Jones said.
"All the boys who played on Sunday have all played first grade this year.
"We played well in parts, we just couldn't finish everything off. The side was still good enough to win."
The focus for the team on the training paddock this week will be trying to get "everyone back on the same page", according to Jones.
"We'll get the boys heads right and work on what we need to for the Young game," he said. "We know if we can beat Young on the weekend, we finish the season second.
"We have to win, there's no ifs or buts. This week against South Wagga wasn't to be, so we move on and get the job done against Young."
