LEO Plant climbed out of his sickbed to team with first-time finalist Terry Dale to all but cause the hugest of upsets in the final of the Soldiers Club championship pairs on Saturday.
Playing seasoned veterans Mark Lemon and Gary Munro, the Plant/Dale combination led their more fancied opponents by two shots with just four ends to play before going down bravely 22-19.
The pressure applied by Plant and Dale saw the usually unflappable Lemon bowl a wrong bias on the the 16th end, but he recovered his composure and led his side to the narrowest of victories.
A slight change in weather conditions encouraged 26 bowlers onto the greens for last week's Thursday social bowls.
The cliffhanger of the day belonged to rink 13 where the Steve Pauling-led team, including Gary Munro and Len Eason recorded a narrow 16-14 victory over Pat Hart's star-studded line up of Terry Dale and Bob Day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Other leads who guided their sides to victory were Bill Creber 30-8 over Max McAliece, Rob Graham 22-16 over Ashley McAliece, John Breed 25-22 over Tony Wood and Jack Collard, who recorded an extremely lucky, six-shot win over Bob Hermes.
The club's coffers were boosted by an avalanche of wrong biases with the culprits being Munro and Hermes recording two each, with singles being registered by Pauling, Mick McAliece, Len Clare, John Breed and Larry Harrison.
Two doubtful resting touchers were recorded by Greg Caffrey and Phil Morris.
The Hillston Bowling Club recently held their annual President's Day. The Leeton Soldiers Club's team of Eason, Dennis Dean, Clare and Bob Bunbury brought home the chocolates.
