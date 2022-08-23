The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club's pairs championship won by Mark Lemon and Gary Munro in 2022

By Wrong Bias
August 23 2022 - 12:00am
TOP EFFORT: Mark Lemon, Leo Plant, Gary Munro and Terry Dale. Photo: Supplied

LEO Plant climbed out of his sickbed to team with first-time finalist Terry Dale to all but cause the hugest of upsets in the final of the Soldiers Club championship pairs on Saturday.

