LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade side head into their elimination final without a key player this weekend, but are hopeful they can earn their place in the second week of matches.
The Crows will be without key goal shooter Grace Korovata, who is unavailable for the clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Sunday in Wagga.
It's a big out for the Crows, but coach Katie Graham is hopeful the team will be able to make things work with a couple of changes.
Maddy Clyne will be assisted in the circle by Tiah Gillespie, with both players no stranger to big games.
The Crows head into the elimination final against the Lions on the back of a loss to the Wagga Tigers on the weekend.
The game was played in miserable conditions at Robertson Oval, with the court slippery throughout the match.
While they went down 55-27, the side will be all the better for the experience on the court ahead of the final being played there on Sunday.
"We were without four of our regular A grade players on the weekend ... we should have a full team for the elimination final, except for Grace," Graham said.
"Ganmain are going to be really tough, but hopefully we can keep our season alive and make it through.
"We've had some very tight games with Ganmain already this season."
In their previous match ups this year, the Lions have clinched two victories.
Their first match in round six was just a 51-50 win to the Lions, while their second clash in round 15 also went down to the wire.
GGGM took the points in that game with a 49-44 victory.
"We'll work at training this week on our attacking structure," Graham said.
"Hopefully it's another close game. We just wanted to make finals to start with.
"It's the first time in six years that we've made finals, so I'm really proud of the girls. I feel like there's no pressure on us.
"If we can get past the first week, that would be nice, but I'm just happy we've made the finals."
The Crows will have all of its other netball sides, bar A reserve, featuring in this year's finals series.
