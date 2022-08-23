CONTEMPORARY media will come to life during a special digital arts event in Yanco next month.
The inFREQUENCY tour will bring together electronic musicians from the southeast and southwest for performances and workshops that showcase their different approaches.
Advertisement
"We're literally overcoming the Great Dividing Range to visit locations in regional NSW," organiser and Leeton artist Jason Richardson said.
"Our aim is to create opportunities to share cutting-edge audiovisual art through live shows and workshops, which will provide a behind-the-scenes perspective on the techniques being used."
IN OTHER NEWS:
There will be demonstrations of video projection-mapping and live-coding to provide an introduction to free software in workshops before the performances dazzle and inspire audiences.
Mr Richardson and fellow artist Scott Baker have about two decades of experience in working together, including running projection-mapping workshops at Griffith Pioneer Park Museum in 2016.
Both were part of the Unsound Festivals in Wagga, which put Australia's experimental musicians on the world stage.
Mr Baker has developed audiovisual art as "Abre Ojos" and recently established "Dron Skot", while Mr Richardson's work as Bassling has gained national and international interest.
"This project began when I was enthusing to Scott how Bernard Gray was developing live-coding performance skills in Griffith," Mr Richardson said.
"It brought to mind the skills in music-making and video-editing that I'd learned in Wagga, so we began planning a way to bring together a diverse group of musicians based in regional NSW.
"Scott identified musicians from the South Coast and we thought it'd be great to create performance opportunities to develop skills for the musicians and the audiences, because you never know where the ideas and experiences can take you."
Mr Baker and Mr Richardson have each gone on to exhibit in art galleries and other settings, so both observe how the skills they've learned came from experiments in light and sound.
"It's good to create these performances, but it'd be great to be able to inspire the next generation of regional artists," Mr Richardson said.
The inFREQUENCY tour is supported by Arts on Tour's Backroads Initiative and South East Arts through funding from Create NSW and the NSW Government.
Workshops will be held on September 24 at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club from 1pm to 3pm, with live performances later that night from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.
Tickets are available at www.infrequency.au.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.