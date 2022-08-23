A HUGE weekend awaits Leeton-Whitton's Junior Crows, with five teams qualifying for grand finals in the South West Junior Football and Netball competition.
The club has each of its football sides - the under 11s, 13s and 15s - all featuring in the big dance, while the under 11s and under 13s netballers will take to the court to contest the premiership.
The under 15s football side will take on an old enemy in Griffith White in what is sure to be a solid contest.
"The boys certainly are aware that we have one last step to conquer and they are extremely keen to get the job completed against Griffith, who are certainly going to be up for the task," James Seymour said.
The under 15s have come up against Griffith three times this season, coming away with three victories from each of those contests so far.
"Our team has been committed to getting the task done each time," Seymour said.
"We expect if we can kick goals early and show most forms of dominance, we should be able to provide ourselves with the best opportunity to get closer to taking out the 2022 premiership."
The under 15s are currently undefeated this season, with players urged not to rest on their laurels ahead of the premiership match to avoid letting any complacency in.
"We are certainly aware that without big efforts and teamwork comes potential defeat," Seymour said.
"The team has adopted a tight, committed on field entry that has helped provide them with clinical success so far.
"We are committed to the exact same mindset come Saturday and hope to finalise our season with a win and enjoy premiership success."
Grand final day will be held at Ariah Park, with all supporters encouraged to attend.
