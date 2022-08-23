Leeton Greens have come up just short in the battle for the Group 20 League Tag minor premiership.
For 24 hours the Greens were sitting alone at the top of the ladder after seeing off Hay Magpies on Saturday afternoon.
Elli Gill had an afternoon to remember after coming away with four tries while Kayla Frazer and Jess Morton were among the other try scorers for the Greens as they came away with a 56-6 victory.
Hopes of a week off were dashed on Sunday when the Black and Whites retook top spot after a win against West Wyalong.
The trip to Ron Crowe Oval is never an easy one, but a double to Lily-Belle Misiloi and a try each to Lara Rossetto and Moerai Makonia helped the Black and Whites secure first place with a 22-0 victory over the Mallee Chicks.
It finishes what has been a strong regular season for Misiloi, who finished on top of the try scoring leader board with 32 tries and also took out the point scoring with 130 points which is 36 points ahead of Leeton's Frazer in second.
The remaining games saw sides outside of the top five playing pride in their final matches of the season.
DPC Roosters secured the best of the rest tag thanks to an 18-0 victory over Yanco-Wamoon.
Tamsin Hughes scored a double, and Haylee Bellato crossed for a try as the Roosters secured sixth place on the ladder.
TLU Sharks finished just behind the Roosters after they came away with a 24-4 victory over Waratahs.
Azaya Norris, Jade Collins, Codie Kirby, Tommi Booth and Zarlia Norris scored tries for the Sharks, while Falesiu Moli scored the only points for the Waratahs.
This weekend sees finals getting underway for those sides who secured the top five positions.
The Hay Magpies will take on Yenda in the elimination final at Ron Crowe Oval on Saturday.
Leeton plays host to West Wyalong in the qualifying final to see who will take on the Black and Whites in the second week of finals in the battle for the first place in the grand final.
The League Tag clash at Leeton No 1 Oval will be the third of five games involving the Greens on Sunday, kicking off at around 12.15pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
