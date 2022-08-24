LEETON-WHITTON'S under 11s Junior Crows footballers are locked and loaded ahead of their grand final game this weekend.
The under 11s will be facing off with Griffith White on Saturday morning in the premiership decider after what has been a top season for the young side.
A pre-season that started full of promise has now led these young footballers on their quest for premiership glory.
Some new and old faces, code hoppers and mid-season, the recruits have all come together this year to learn, work hard and have fun.
The side is coached by Craig Purtill and Ben Boots.
A CRACKING start to the year had the young Crows win their first four games comfortably before a narrow defeat to eventual minor premiers Griffith White.
This resulted in the Leeotn-Whitton side taking second spot on the ladder, a position they remained in for the remainder of the season.
They showed strong form throughout, with each player knowing their role and working well together as a team.
A TOUGH loss in the first final set up a showdown with rivals the Narrandera Eagles in the preliminary game to see who would win their way into the grand final.
It was an intense match up between the two, high-quality teams at Temora's Nixon Park on the weekend.
The game was a nail biter from start to finish, but it eventually saw the young Crows come out on top in the dying minutes thanks to some hard work and grit in the midfield, a strong and resolute defence and a desperate forward line.
THE club wishes the under 11s Junior Crows boys and girls all the best this weekend and said each player should be proud of what they have achieved so far.
A great opportunity awaits as the team sets out to achieve what they have been working towards all season.
Remember - put a smile on your face, work hard for each other all day and enjoy the experience. Let's get it.
