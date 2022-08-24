LEETON-WHITTON's Junior Crows under 11s side will face off with Griffith White this weekend in the quest for premiership glory.
Get the lowdown on who is playing for the young Crows here.
Deklan Boots: Utility that can play anywhere on the field. Defensive leader.
Harrison Broadbent: Defender who is playing his best footy at the right time of year.
Jarvis Clayton: "The Rock". Strong and smart midfielder who wins the ball every time.
Ethan Curry: First year player who has found his place in the forward line.
Brax Dellafranca: Mid-season recruit who adds pace to our forward line.
Archie Elwin: "Mr Consistent". Reliable hands, beautiful kick. Leads from the front every week.
Lachie Elwin: "The Barellan bandit". Small in stature but big in heart.
Tristan Ganderton: Handy addition this year that plays any key position well.
Blake Guest: Loves to tackle and use his footwork. Adds grunt wherever he plays.
George Harrison: First year player who is elusive as a wing/forward.
Jack Harrison: Reliable defender who is always consistent.
Tom Harrison: First year player. Small in stature but loves to compete.
Vann Hodge: Sneaky forward who always pops up for a goal or two.
Zac Iannelli: Hard-running left footer who creates space with his speed and smarts.
Zeanna Johnstone: Plays her role every week at either end of the ground.
Reece Kefford: Tough defender who relishes the contest and digs in every week.
Logan Longford: Relentless at the contest. Key midfielder who rips in and never gives up.
Chayce Powles: Our rock in defence who reads the play exceptionally well.
Carter Purtill: Heart and soul of the midfield. Will compete all day long.
Mary Quade: Mid-season recruit who plays her role in the forward line.
Leo Rees: X-factor player who is damaging when on song.
Isaac Sayer-Roberts: New to the game this year who plays a role at either end.
Israel Watt: Always gets involved in the contest. Playing his best footy at the right time.
