THREE former Leeton-Whitton Crows will line up in the 2022 AFL Canberra first grade grand final this weekend.
Sam Cooper, Toby Conroy and Jayden Lehman will all feature in the premiership decider, which will be held in Canberra on Saturday afternoon.
Cooper's Belconnen Magpies side are taking on Conroy and Lehman's Queanbeyan Tigers team in what should be a tight contest.
The trio are all strong players for their side, with Lehman and Conroy no doubt relishing the opportunity to go up against a former team mate.
Each of the trio were also part of Leeton-Whitton's drought-breaking premiership win in 2017.
Queanbeyan and Belconnen have been the top two sides all season, with the former finishing minor premiers having lost just one match this season.
The Tigers go into the match favourites, but the Magpies certainly can't be discounted.
Queanbeyan have won all three of their encounters with Belconnen in season 2022, but since their round three encounter, the Magpies have gotten close in their following two match ups.
Finals, as they say, is a different beast and the three former Crows will be doing everything they can to assist their sides to premiership glory.
Round three: Queanbeyan 16.13 (109) d Belconnen 7.6 (48).
Round eight: Queanbeyan 13.10 (88) d Belconnen 10.6 (66).
Finals round one: Queanbeyan 11.6 (72) d Belconnen 8.6 (54).
