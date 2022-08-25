This beautifully rendered, six-bedroom home is in a prime Leeton location and would be perfect for a growing family.
Advertisement
Located on Palm Avenue, the home is close to schools, pool, sporting facilities, gym, medical facilities, and shops.
Featuring six bedrooms, five of the bedrooms have built-in robes, and the last bedroom has built-in storage, which could be converted to a study, reading room, or playroom for the children.
The main bedroom includes a generous ensuite with a toilet, vanity, shower, and a spa bath.
The home features a modern styled kitchen, with a rustic feature tiled splashback, induction hot plates, double pyrolytic oven, and built-in under-bench fridge whilst offering plenty of storage and bench space.
The dining room is an open plan concept running off the kitchen.
The home has three generous-sized living areas, with two, generously sized bathrooms close to bedrooms.
The external of the home features a large colourbond shed, 14m x 7m with three car bays.
The rear yard is of low maintenance with an automatic sprinkler system.
Ducted gas heating, underfloor heating, and ducted evaporative cooling ensure comfortable living all year round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.