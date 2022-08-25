The Irrigator

House of the Week: 101 Palm Avenue, Leeton

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
August 25 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIME LOCATION: Located on Palm Avenue, the home is close to schools, pool, sporting facilities, gym, medical facilities, and shops. Photo: Supplied
  • BED 6 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
  • Leeton
  • 101 Palm Avenue
  • $600,000 to $620,000
  • AGENCY: QPL Rural Real Estate
  • AGENTS: Andrew Pellow 0488 226 135 | Craig Tyrrell 0473 748 272
  • INSPECTIONS: By Appointment

This beautifully rendered, six-bedroom home is in a prime Leeton location and would be perfect for a growing family.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.