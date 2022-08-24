SAVANNAH Lloyd says she was shocked when her name was called out at the 2022 Belle of the Ball.
The ball, hosted by the Rotary Club of Leeton, was held on August 19, with Miss Lloyd crowned the winner on the night.
"I was really, really shocked," she said.
"I didn't believe it at first. You don't participate in the night for that reason, you do it just to have fun, get dressed up and celebrate with everyone.
"It was a surprise, but I'm still very honoured."
The COVID-19 pandemic meant Miss Lloyd only this year made her debut after missing out when she was in year 12 in 2020.
It was something she has always been interested in taking part in, saying the tradition of debutante balls was something that should continue on for many years to come.
"My mum and dad both did their deb balls, so I was always wanting to do mine as well," she said.
"I think they are really great traditions.
"It's a chance to dress up with your friends and enjoy a night together.
"I really enjoyed the belle of the ball for that reason as well."
The event was well attended on the night, with everyone enjoying the occasion being brought back once again.
The last time the event had been held was in 2019 before the pandemic and its many restrictions on gatherings took hold.
The ball is a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Leeton, which then disperses money back into the community.
The event will go ahead again next year.
