The Irrigator
Photos
Subscriber

Savannah Lloyd has been named the 2022 Belle of the Ball winner

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated August 24 2022 - 8:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOUR: Savannah Lloyd with partner Dan Hillam was named the 2022 Belle of the Ball on Friday night. Photo: Mary-Anne Lattimore

SAVANNAH Lloyd says she was shocked when her name was called out at the 2022 Belle of the Ball.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.