A LONG-RUNNING family history in the agricultural and mining industry is the backbone to success for a new Leeton business.
AIM Equipment recently opened its doors in Leeton at the former Intersales building, with plenty happening since then, but also prior to the new location welcoming in customers.
AIM Equipment's general manager Brian Dalziel said the business first started the operations January.
"The focus then was on mining equipment, which we still do, but we were approached by a couple of machinery manufacturers to become dealers for them," he said.
"We've signed up now with Mahindra. So because of that we needed a display area, so we have moved in here.
"It's been really good. The support has been good."
The business is operated by Mr Dalziel and his father Craig, with more staff expected to come in the future as operations get busier.
Like many operations in Leeton shire, AIM Equipment's family background is what holds it in good stead with the community. In 1986 the family started Agrepair, doing tractor and agricultural repairs in Riverstone NSW before moving to Leeton in 1993 and transitioning to AIM Plant.
With the name change came the addition of a forklift dealership and later an earthmoving equipment hire division.
Mr Dalziel worked in this business until 2005 when he joined a company that focused on the mining industry. However, in recent times he saw the need for a reliable, knowledgeable and trusted supplier of machinery and repairs and formed AIM Equipment.
A new tractor brand as also recently come on board - Landini Tractors, which are Italian made and are aimed at the orchard and vineyard market.
Other brands offered include Auscut Broadacre slashers and box blades, Daken implements and Muratori Mulchers.
"The machinery we offer covers many of the agricultural industries you see around here," Mr Dalziel said.
"The feedback we've had from people is it's good to have someone local here so they can be spending their money in town.
"As time goes on as we know what people are looking for we will get more things on board."
Not only are items for sale at AIM Equipment, but many are also available to hire.
There's also used equipment and used machinery on offer, which is a market Mr Dalziel said was doing well. Repair work can also be undertaken.
AIM itself stands for agriculture, industrial, mining - meaning a broad spectrum of businesses can be covered.
For more information about AIM Equipment visit www.aimequipment.com.au or contact Mr Dalziel on 0458 228 392.
