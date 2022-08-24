LEETON-WHITTON'S under 13s Junior Crows are gearing up for a big premiership face off with the Narrandera Eagles on Saturday.
The under 13s have fought hard to make the grand final after finishing fourth at the conclusion of the home and away season.
With the road ahead of them hard, but not out of the question, the young Crows managed to defeat Griffith White and the Northern Jets in the finals series to make the big dance.
Up until that point, the under 13s hadn't beaten either of those sides all season, making it a great achievement to win through to the grand final.
The first final was against a determined Griffith White team in cold and wet conditions.
The under 13s braved the rain, playing some tough footy to come through with a gutsy, five-point victory.
In the second week of finals, the under 13s took on a skilled side in the Northern Jets.
The two sides had already met twice in the home and away season, with the Crows beaten both times by in excess of 60 points on each occasion.
However, the junior Crows saved their best for last against the Jets and came out all guns blazing.
The match was a real team effort for Leeton-Whitton in what was a blistering, four-quarter performance.
The final score had the under 13s come out on top 77-24.
The side has struggled for numbers throughout the season due to illness and various other sporting commitments, but everything has fallen into place at the right time of the season.
The team is playing some excellent football and are getting around each other.
With the premiership match almost here, the team is excited to give it one last crack against the Narrandera Eagles on Saturday in the grand final.
Gives 100 per cent. In and under player. Players well above his height.
Runs and plays hard. Gives his best each week.
Has had an outstanding season running the forward line. A real match-winning player.
A great team member who gives 100 per cent each week. Loves his footy.
A speedy player with exceptional skills on both sides of his body. A NSW representative player this season.
His improvement this season has been outstanding. An important team member.
Great, left foot kick out of the midfield. Loves to tackle and kick goals.
Was unfortunately injured before the start of the season, but managed to get one game in. Very sorely missed in the team.
Tough as nails. Throws his body into every contest. Very determined player.
Tough player who makes the footy his own. Rarely gets beaten.
Has had an outstanding season in a variety of positions. Throws his body into every contest.
Outstanding backman who rarely gets beaten. Brilliant mark. One of the leaders of our team.
Reliable backman who gets the job done every week.
Captain. Very skillful young man who leads by example. Injury-plagued season, but has come back bigger and stronger.
Mr Reliable. Rarely gets beaten. Has had a fantastic season playing all over the ground.
Has gone from strength-to-strength this season and has had a great year.
Great kick of the footy. Gives 100 per cent every game and loves to kick a goal.
No fuss backman who loves to put his body on the line. Versatile player.
A great team player who can play forward or back. Always gives 100 per cent.
Nate has made full forward his own this season. Nate has made great improvement throughout the year.
Max shuts down his opponents and is a real team player.
Henry has had an outstanding season. Very rarely beaten in the ruck and around the ground.
