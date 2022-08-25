LEETON United can sew up second position this weekend and earn themselves a second chance come finals time.
The Pascoe Cup side is heading to Young on the weekend in the hopes of securing that coveted position before they take on current ladder-leaders Hanwood the following week.
United will be out not just to prove a point to the competition, but to also bounce back from last Sunday's 1-all draw with South Wagga.
The first grade side has been hampered by injury and suspensions in recent weeks, but will likely welcome back key playmaker in Henri Gardner this weekend.
The team has been working hard at training this week to cut down on the errors being made in their game as they look to create more chances and opportunities on the field.
Co-coaches Rhys Jones and Ross Morgan will be looking to their experienced players to get the job done against Young as the side builds towards what will be an enticing finals series.
