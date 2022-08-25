The Irrigator
Leeton-Whitton's Junior Crows under 11s netball side ready to go up against Temora in grand final

By Talia Pattison
Updated August 25 2022 - 1:57am, first published 12:00am
PUMPED UP: The under 11s (back) Sadie Rees, Abby Paton, Ella Broadbent, Pippa Lashbrook, Zoe White, (front) Grace Curry, Grace Goman, Airlie Chilko and Alexis Alampi. Photo: Supplied

LEETON-WHITTON'S under 11s Junior Crows netball side will take to the court in their grand final this weekend against the Temora Kangaroos.

