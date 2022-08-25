LEETON-WHITTON'S under 11s Junior Crows netball side will take to the court in their grand final this weekend against the Temora Kangaroos.
The young side is keen to bring home the trophy over the Roos, with both teams being among the best this season.
The Crows will be working to their game plan, making sure they play their style of netball as they aim to register a grand final victory in what will be a big day for the club.
The Leeton-Whitton team is coached by Lacey Chilko and managed by Kellie Goman.
Alexis Alampi - Centre court dynamo. Key to moving the ball down the court. Has taken on feedback and improved out of sight throughout 2022. Played her best game yet last weekend.
Ella Broadbent - Rock solid in defence. Has led from the front all season. Fourth in league best and fairest. Will be a key player in the grand final.
Airlie Chilko - Great first season with the Crows. Sharp shooter who moves well in the circle and in the centre court. Stellar footwork and excellent communicator.
Grace Curry - Centre court player who forces the opposition to make errors. Has worked hard to improve her skills throughout the season.
Grace Goman - Centre court player who provides accurate passing into the goal circle to create scoring opportunities. Has stepped up throughout the season to GS or GA when required.
Pippa Lashbrook - Reliable centre court player who adapts and plays wherever she is required. Is always a crucial link between the defensive and attacking ends of the court.
Abby Paton - Strong centre court player, who can be moved back to GK. Plays with plenty of determination and heart in defence.
Sadie Rees - Strong in defence. Reads play well to consistently create opposition turnovers. Will play a key role in shutting down Temora's attack.
Zoe White - Reliable shooter who creates scoring options around the shooting circle when on the move. Has grown in confidence this season.
