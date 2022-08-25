The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton-Whitton's under 13s Junior Crows netball side taking on Coleambally Blues in 2022 grand final

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated August 25 2022 - 3:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL OR NOTHING: The under 13s Junior Crows netball side Miyah Hoffman, Josie Irvin, Lila Henley, Lily Curren, Evie Henley, Skye Edwards, Mayah Dowling, Lily Paton, Bree Gillespie. Photo: Supplied

LEETON-WHITTON'S under 13s Junior Crows netball side will be confident they can get the job done in their grand final this weekend against their Coleambally opposition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.