LEETON-WHITTON'S under 13s Junior Crows netball side will be confident they can get the job done in their grand final this weekend against their Coleambally opposition.
The Leeton-Whitton Blue side have had an outstanding season that so far has seen them drop just one match all year.
Advertisement
The team finished the season as minor premiers before then moving onto the first week of finals.
In that match they easily accounted for Coleambally, who would eventually then win through to the grand final as well.
The score in that match was 42-13 in Leeton's favour.
RELATED COVERAGE:
The Junior Crows have been the team to beat all season and will hope that advantage works in their favour once again on Saturday against Coleambally.
Their match will get underway at 11.45am straight after the under 11s netball grand final between Leeton-Whitton and Temora at 10.30am.
The under 13s netball side is coached by Libby Gillespie and managed by Sally Irvin.
Consistent goal shooter with a strong hold who keeps her defence thinking.
Creates scoring opportunities for her goal attack by opening up the circle, taking the defenders away or giving off a quick pass.
Her accuracy plays a vital role in the circle.
Persistent, positive and hard working attacking player.
Never to be underestimated because of her determination to give 100 per cent.
A "talker" on the court, keeps the team grounded and positive.
Feeds beautifully into the circle and will play an important attacking role coming off the line with speed and agility.
A tight defender who can stick to her player like glue and force the turn over.
Her knowledge of when to pressure and defend the space usually results in clever intercepts, tips and turn overs to her advantage.
Advertisement
A valued player who has returned from a nasty ankle injury in time for the "big Dance".
The 2022 league best and fairest.
A hard core and strong player whose defensive game as an attacking centre, controls the midcourt.
As the eyes of the court, knows the value of possession and quick ball movement down to her shooters.
A strong drive and ability to read the play, connects her well in all thirds of the court.
Loves a quick intercept or two from the three feet mark. A key player in the team.
Advertisement
A dangerous midcourt player and accurate shooter.
Silky smooth skills in the circle combined with quick passing to the goal shooter, she keeps the defence's head spinning.
Can run all day and steal the ball with ease.
Combines well with the midcourt and isn't afraid to let the long ball go.
Another valuable player.
The much valued "tall timber" of our team with a strong arm and long hard pass down the court when it's on.
Advertisement
Pulls down the rebound with ease and pushes the pass into the midcourt creating opportunities for smooth transition down the court.
Her composure, reach and defensive pressure in the circle is a huge factor in our game.
Not to be fooled, can smash it out in the attacking circle too.
Extremely high work rate in the defensive circle, keeps her shooter nervous.
On the verge of "Courtney Brownism" with her ability to time the block of every shot rapidly improving.
This girl is fast on her feet, defends in front and forces the pass over.
Advertisement
Combines well with the goal keeper in receiving a long pass off the rebound and moving the ball down the court.
A reliable and solid player.
The quiet, goal shooting terminator.
Her drive into the circle allows her to receive quick feeds and get the best position with ease.
While she uses her height to pull in the lob feed to her advantage, she can also dominate and move around the circle to keep the opposition guessing.
Another valuable shooter whose accuracy and ability to rebound plays an important role in the end result of every game.
Advertisement
A tough and willing player who always gives her best and puts her body on the line.
Light and zippy on her feet, has great pressure both over the ball and on her player forcing the turn over.
Worked hard to improve her skills, game knowledge and positioning in the mid court.
A reliable and consistent team member.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.