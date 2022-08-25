WHAT a cracking end we've had to the AFL home and season this year and what a heart-stopper of a game between Collingwood and Carlton last week hey - 'carn the Pies.
The Leeton-Whitton Crows have also had a successful season with many of their junior teams heading into the grand finals this week.
Advertisement
The 11s and 13s football and netball sides, as well as the under 15s football team will all be playing in their grand final matches on Saturday in Ariah Park.
This will be the first grand final for my son who is playing in the 13s. Should be a great game. Although, I must quietly admit I am looking forward to having my weekends back once this week is over.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Normally, if we're not at the footy, we are at netball on the weekends. My daughter played in the Leeton Netball Town Comp, but that finished up last week also.
Last year she and her friends started a team, none of whom had ever played netball before. The only way I can describe that season would be to say that herding cats would probably have been easier.
However, this year the committee mixed up the teams, placing some of the more experienced players into teams with less experienced players.
This was fantastic for us and my daughter learned so much more from playing with the older girls, as opposed to her mum just yelling at her from the sidelines.
Her team "Fever" were also very lucky to win their game in the grand final. She was over the moon when she received a trophy and a medal at the conclusion.
"Vixens" were the winners of the secondary grade games. Well done to all the girls and the organisers who made this comp happen.
Watching my kids every weekend has made me realise just how lucky we are in Leeton to have so many junior sports to choose from, right here at our doorsteps.
We've tried tennis, athletics and Auskick already.
I believe junior cricket may soon be returning. Now, my daughter has started to say she wants to try basketball and league tag, so I guess that is where we are headed next.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.