THE LEETON Greens were stopped in their tracks during last year's Group 20 finals series when a snap lockdown came into place.
Leeton had been the form team of the competition all year and were disappointed the year suddenly came to a close through restrictions, meaning no premiership match was played.
The side is hoping they can use that disappointment this weekend when they head into round one of the Group 20 finals, taking on the Griffith Black and Whites.
Coach Hayden Philp believes the team will be at full-strength for the clash.
"We're looking like we'll have a full team, apart from Cam Breust, but we've known that for a few weeks now after he was injured," he said.
"All season we've struggled a bit through injury and other things to have the same side on the field, so we're looking forward to it this week.
"We've had a good week at training. We're ready to go."
The Greens defeated the Panthers in their first match up earlier this season, before the Black and Whites picked up their own victory next time they met.
Philp is expecting a tough game in all areas, but the team will have the backing of what will be a large home crowd.
The final will be played at No. 1 Oval on Sunday, with the Leeton Greens having five teams competing across the grades on the day.
Key to a Leeton victory will be getting the basics in place and correct.
"All year we have been working on our basics, we're starting to realise the simpler we play, the better we play," Philp said.
"We're not forcing things. We'll defend like we should. If we can do that, we can hopefully come away with the win.
"I think we can definitely take a couple of lessons from our earlier games with the Black and Whites. They'll come out fast and ready to go early.
"We can't give them the front foot. As long as we hold onto the ball, hopefully we'll get the win."
The action at No. 1 Oval on Sunday will get underway with the under 16s at 9.45am, followed by under 18s at 11am, league tag at 12.15pm, reserves at 1.20pm and first grade from 2.35pm.
