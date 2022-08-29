"There are no plans to close the Leeton hospital".
That is the message heard by attendees at recent community workshops hosted by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
Advertisement
Six workshops were held across several days where questions such as "what services can we provide locally?", "what improvements can be made?" and "what does an ideal hospital and health service look like to you?".
The idea was feedback provided by residents would go towards the shaping of the Leeton Health Service Plan.
Residents in attendance provided their thoughts on a range of issues, including the need for improved services at the hospital where minor emergencies could be treated there instead of having to travel to places such as Griffith and Wagga.
Others highlighted the need for better patient transport options, instead of using the NSW Ambulance Service to do so.
The struggles to attract permanent staff in Leeton was also highlighted, but discussed as being an issue not just local to Leeton.
Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee chairman Maryann Iannelli attended one of the workshops, saying she hoped the feedback provided by residents was taken on board by MLHD.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Having the hope that MLHD wants to have the basics functioning properly at our hospital is a positive," she said.
"That is with workforce, our new emergency department and other upgrades at the hospital could also be a possibility.
"It's a positive this health services plan for Leeton is being put together.
"They took on board a lot of suggestions, especially when it comes to more training opportunities for hospital staff, particularly nurses."
Residents also highlighted they would like to see improved access to mental health services in Leeton rather than having to go out of town.
Other concerns raised included the use of telehealth, with most saying they would rather be seen by a face-to-face health professional.
"It was pleasing MLHD were taking on people's feedback and they did explain how some things work and operate that as a community member I have never heard about before," Mrs Iannelli said.
Advertisement
"I think it's important they communicate those things to the community so everyone is on the same page as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.