The Irrigator
Subscriber

Community workshops with Murrumbidgee Local Health District attended throughout Leeton

By Talia Pattison
August 29 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The community was assured the Leeton hospital's doors are remaining open. Picture Talia Pattison

"There are no plans to close the Leeton hospital".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.