THE future of the Australian aviation industry could very well be in the Leeton and Narrandera area.
The Leeton-Narrandera Air League Cadets flew to Sydney recently for a weekend of learning and training.
Advertisement
They attended a leadership training camp at Galston Gorge, covering matters from core values and band to promotion based on merit, rather than next in line.
"At camp our squadron was presented with the encouragement shield for best squadron," Squadron OC Bob Manning said.
"The Squadron is open to new recruits under 18 who are interested in aviation."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Manning said while the group does take part in flying activities, it is much more than that.
Recently the Leeton-Narrandera group has been learning about navigation meteorology and drumming.
The organisation meets at the Narrandera-Leeton Airport every Saturday except during school holidays.
The Australian Air League is a youth organisation for boys and girls aged, who are aged eight or older.
It encourages an interest in aviation as a career or as a hobby for the youth of Australia. The organisation is self-funded and staffed entirely by volunteers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.