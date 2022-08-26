The Irrigator
Subscriber
What's on

Songmakers workshops heading to Leeton on September 27 and 28

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated August 26 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Headed to the workshop in Leeton shire is Sydney musicians, artist/producer/songwriter and Triple J-favourite, Ninajirachi and award-winning writer/producer, Adrian Breakspear who has worked with popular band Gang of Youths. Pictures supplied

LEETON'S aspiring songwriters need not head out of town in search of top professionals to assist them with their work.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.