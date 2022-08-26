LEETON'S aspiring songwriters need not head out of town in search of top professionals to assist them with their work.
A new statewide music mentoring program is coming to Leeton shire next month at no charge.
The SongMakers holiday sessions are presented by national music organisation, APRA AMCOS, as part of the Office for Regional Youth Holiday Break program in partnership with Create NSW.
Free places are being offered to 16 young people, aged from 16 to 21, to participate in the program on September 27 and 28 at the Yanco Agricultural Institute.
As part of the initiative they will spend two days writing and recording songs, as well as learning about music careers from some of Australia's most exciting creators.
Headed to the workshop in Leeton shire is Sydney musicians, artist/producer/songwriter and Triple J-favourite, Ninajirachi and award-winning writer/producer, Adrian Breakspear (Gang of Youths, CLEWS and Johnny Hunter, among others).
They will join musos from the region in Ken Dachi and Dookie to mentor participants.
SongMakers project lead Tina Broad said collaboration and connection is what makes the global industry tick.
"Just about every great song has been written in a team process," she said.
"Connection through music is also a powerful part of how we've all coped through the trials of the past couple of years.
"We can't wait to meet some budding new Leeton songwriters through these sessions and keep the connections going as we match them with some really inspiring mentors."
Mr Dachi was looking forward to seeing the talent from the area.
"We're pleased to support the SongMakers winter sessions in Leeton and can't wait to hear the songs that come out of them," he said.
"Tying in with our broader commitment to providing creative opportunities for our young people, programs like this also help spotlight just how much talent there is in our region to be showcased when the Roxy Institute of Performing Arts opens its doors in 2023."
Those interested in taking part should email lily@songmakers.com.au or message @gosongmakers on Instagram for details about securing a place.
