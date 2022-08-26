The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton's Keira Boots represented Australia at the recent Gridiron Women's World Championships

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 26 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Keira Boots says competing at the recent women's world gridiron championships is an experience she'll never forget. Pictures supplied

THE experience of a lifetime both on and off the field has allowed Leeton's Keira Boots to live out a sporting dream.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.