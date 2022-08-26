LEETON'S oldest church will mark an anniversary 110 years in the making next month.
What was the Leeton Methodist Church, now known as the Leeton Uniting Church, will celebrate its 110th anniversary with a special community event on September 10.
It was a humble beginning for the church when it was first established in Leeton by home missioner John Robert Lee.
A tent was pitched at the current site of the church and that is where the first services were held.
Later on a building was constructed and, in 1937, the church as it stands today was officially opened.
None of this came easy, with funds needing to be sought and other dillemmas needing to be solved.
Methodism itself was also not "warmly welcomed" to the community 110 years ago.
However, today a small, but vibrant congregation and Uniting church community remains in Leeton.
While the church has been without a minister for some years, the community itself has taken it on board to ensure it continues on into the future.
Services are held weekly, fundraisers conducted to assist many shire charities and outreach is also provided to the shire's aged care facilities.
Over the years the church also added a family centre and hall that still serves various purposes and is hosting the Leeton Eisteddfod in 2022.
Megan Martin grew up attending the church with her family as a child and is one of those helping it continue on in the future.
"It's a wonderful community we have here," she said.
Alanna Rolfe has also been heavily involved with the church for many years and was hopeful it would have a bright future ahead, but said more young people and families were needed for that to happen.
A luncheon will be held on Saturday, September 10 and all community members have been encouraged to attend whether or not they have been part of the church previously.
Those interested in attending should RSVP as soon as possible to Margaret Lang on 0427 551 202.
