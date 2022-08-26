Leeton's Lee Blacker-Noble loved people, art and to travel.
Mrs Blacker-Noble, a noted community member, passed away aged 88 on August 4 at Carramar after a brave battle with cancer.
It was only in March this year that she held her final solo exhibition of artwork at the Leeton Museum and Gallery and was in good spirits at that time.
Mrs Blacker-Noble will long be remembered for her artistic talents and her spirit will live on through her many pieces and large murals around town.
These can be spotted at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn, the Yanco Agricultural Institute and the St Peter's Hall.
St Peter's Anglican Church was a second home to Mrs Blacker-Noble, who volunteered on many committees and events as part of her service to the parish and wider community.
"Lee was a member of the parish from the time she came to Leeton as a teenager," Father Robert Murphy said.
"So that's over 70 years. Her legacy lives on in many ways, including through our Stations of the Cross artworks, some of the altar patterns are her work, the centenary mural (in the church hall) and her involvement with music and Anglican women.
"Lee was an integral part of the life of the parish. Every time we turn around there is something to remind us of her. She was a force of nature.
"Lee was one of the most practical and determined person I have every come across. We will miss her."
Mrs Blacker-Noble's art and community work is what she was most known for.
She was one of the early members of the Leeton Art Society and freely gave her time to artists of all ages.
Her generosity and need to help is something the society will always remember, according to president Vita Vitelli.
"Lee was a mentor to all of us ... she always shared her knowledge," Mrs Vitelli said.
"She enjoyed life. Even up until she knew her illness was back, she didn't change her outlook on life.
"Lee was a big part of the art society and everyone is going to miss her greatly."
