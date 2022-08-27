Leeton's No 1 Oval will be a hive of activity on Sunday as the Group 20 qualifying finals take centre stage.
In the main game it will see two of the form sides from the past two seasons in Leeton and the Black and Whites facing off in the first grade game at 2.35pm.
It will be a big day for Leeton as a club with all five grades in action across the day.
The action will get underway with the under 16s between Leeton and Yenda while the two clubs will face off in the under 18s which follows.
West Wyalong will look to cause a bit of an upset in the League Tag competition when they take on the Greens before DPC Roosters take to the field to take on Leeton in the reserve grade.
The winner of the first grade game will take on DPC Roosters to see who will be the first to head into the grand final while the loser will take on West Wyalong after they eliminated Waratahs on Saturday.
