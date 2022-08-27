The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton to take on Black and Whites in Group 20 qualifying final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 27 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton's No 1 Oval will be a hive of activity on Sunday as the Group 20 qualifying finals take centre stage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.