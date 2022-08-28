Leeton Greens have won their way to the major semi-final next weekend after picking up a come-from-behind win over the Black and Whites on Sunday.
After both sides traded early sets, it was the Panthers who were able to break through as after Ethan Haggarty dropped the ball coming out from his own end, the Panthers were able to pounce with Naashon Mataora getting over.
The sides started to trade tries, with Leeton coach Hayden Philp pushing his way over, but the Black and Whites were able to make the most of an escort penalty to restore their advantage through Mosese Naliva.
Leeton scored back-to-back tries late in the first half, with Brayden Scarr and George Broome getting over to see the Greens take a 16-12 lead into the break.
It didn't take long for the Panthers to restore their advantage in the early stages of the second half, with Stephen Broome rising up to reclaim his own kick and got the ball down next to the post before Ben Watts made it back-to-back for the Black and Whites and saw their side leading 24-16.
The Greens weren't fading out of the game with George Broome getting his second of the day, but Andrew Lavaka answered quickly and with 18 minutes to go, the Panthers were up by eight.
Jayke Stevenson found his way over, and the Greens scored almost directly from the next kick-off as Inia Mate made the most of a break down the left-hand side of the field.
The Leeton side was awarded a penalty from 20 metres out and right in front, and Kirtis Fisher made no mistake to see the Greens book their place against the DPC Roosters with a 36-30 victory.
Philp praised the way his side didn't drop their heads even when the Black and Whites scored two quick tries in the second half.
"It was just finals footy, I think, and it was always going to be a grind for the full 80," he said.
"After they scored, every time we got behind the line, and we knew we could come back, and there was never any negative."
On what was a warm day, Philp thought the conditioning his side did back in November of last year put them in the right position to play in the warmth.
One downside for the Greens was an injury to Brayden Scarr after he was taken from the field with a hamstring injury.
"It's disappointing, and he will probably be out for the rest of the season," he said.
"It has been like that all year, but hopefully, we can get a couple back next week with Rhys (Wilesmith) and Presty (Todd Prest). Obviously, the strike power that Brayden brings will be missed."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
