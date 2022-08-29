DID you know dogs can get dementia too?
Canine cognitive dysfunction is a disease that can affect our older dogs. When diagnosed early, treatments can slow down the disease and help to improve their quality of life.
The signs may be subtle to begin with. Behaviours such as your dog being disorientated or looking confused.
They may get stuck in the corner or be seen to stare vacantly at nothing and will often sleep more during the day, but be awake more during the night.
Some dogs may bark at thin air or be startled easily.
These, along with developing anxiety symptoms, such as tremors and shaking, can all be signs of the development of doggie dementia.
Ensuring your dog is on a good diet rich in antioxidants and omegas three and six will help with inflammation in the brain and body.
Gentle, low impact exercising will help to maintain muscle mass and increase blood flow to the brain.
Even a short walk to give them a good sniff of the neighbourhood will encourage their mental stimulation.
The use of food puzzles and hiding treats in the garden for them to sniff out can also help to reduce brain cell death. Sadly though, what is already lost can not be reformed.
The use of a dog pheromone diffuser near their sleeping area may help with anxiety problems, as well as help promote a good nights sleep.
Having our loved ones near by can also make us feel less anxious and this works for our dogs too.
Allowing them to be close to us as much as possible will offer them a sense of calm.
Medications are available to assist with cognitive function and these need to be prescribed by a veterinarian.
The earlier a diagnosis of canine cognitive dysfunction is diagnosed, the more successful these medications are.
If your dog is showing any concerning signs or behaviours, be sure to discuss this with your vet.
