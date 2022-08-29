The Irrigator

Leeton Squash Club also holds winter grand finals

By The Irrigator
August 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the tournament's best players Bailey Caughey, Nick Croucamp, Finley Sales, (front) Jack Miller and Isabel Thompson. Picture supplied

THE Leeton Soldiers Club winter squash competition concluded with some closely-contested grand finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.