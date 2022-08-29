THE Leeton Soldiers Club winter squash competition concluded with some closely-contested grand finals.
Suns and Saints battled for honours in Monday's competition. Jack Miller and Nick Croucamp were victorious for Suns.
Miller won 3-0 over Kian Henman, who was subbing for Will Knight. Croucamp was too fast for Bryan Shepley and won 3-1.
Saints winners were Will Nardi who won a close match 3-1 over Will Gray-Mills and Justin Mortlock beat Finley Sales, who subbed for Andre Holtzhausen.
Suns and Saints finished on two matches and seven games each with Suns winning by two points 127-125.
In Tuesday's grand final, Rabbitohs crushed the Dragons 3-0. Will Lucas won a see-sawing, five-game match against Isabel Thompson and Naomi Rawle subbed for Ondria Miller and defeated Adele Thompson.
In a double sub match, Jacob Harrison filled in for Cooper Boardman and Tony Naimo subbed for Brad Woolner, with Harrison winning to complete the clean sweep. Wednesday's competition saw Swifts take on Firebirds. Swifts winners were Finley Sales who downed James Kelly and Alayna Croucamp was too good for Gary Thompson.
Firebirds victor was Lizette Taylor-Gown, with a hard fought 3-1 win against Evan Hookway who subbed for John Saddler.
In another double sub match Adrian Sheldrick filled in for David Cross and defeated Zac Fairweather who subbed for Sean Ryan.
The final score was two matches each with Swifts winning on games 7-6.
A very successful junior squash tournament was held in Leeton on August 20 and 21, with 31 players from Hay, Coleambally, Wodonga, Wagga and Leeton.
Results:
A grade - winner: Nicholas Croucamp (Leeton), runner-up: Declan Ryan (Leeton).
A reserve - winner: Bailey Caughey (Hay), runner-up: Finley Sales (Leeton).
B grade - winner: Adele Thompson (Leeton), runner-up: Jack Miller (Leeton).
C grade - winner: Isabel Thompson (Leeton), runner-up: Sudiksha Gupta (Wagga).
C reserve - winner: Louise Rose (Coleambally), runner-up: Mia Sundernathan (Wodonga).
D grade - winner: Nathan Burke (Coleambally), runner-up: Madeline Glenn (Leeton).
