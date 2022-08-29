LEETON United suffered one of its most disappointing losses of the Pascoe Cup season on Sunday afternoon.
United were on the road to face Young, a match they were confident of winning and securing second place on the ladder.
However, the Lions has other ideas as they came out firing to stun Leeton with a 6-2 victory.
Leeton remain in second position on the ladder and will face the competition's ladder-leaders in Hanwood this weekend in what will also be the last match of the home and away season before finals get underway.
United's side wasn't at full-strength for the clash, but co-coaches Ross Morgan and Rhys Jones won't be using that as an excuse.
Henri Gardner was back in the team after serving out his suspension, with United hopeful they will be able to field their strongest team possible come finals time.
Bailey Carlos also returned from a stint on the sideline as a result of an injury.
In the meantime, they will review what went wrong against the eighth-placed Young team and seek to finesse their game plan ahead of the most important part of the season.
Leeton remain in second place despite the loss and hope that is a position they can maintain and earn the double chance when finals rolls around.
Carlos and Michael Ciurleo were United's two goal scorers on Sunday afternoon.
Lower grade results:
Blake Trophy: Young 5 d Leeton United 1
Leonard Cup: Young 4 d Leeton United 0
Gardiner Shield: Young 2 d Leeton United 0
