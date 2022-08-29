THIS year's Leeton Show is promising to be one of the best on record.
The event is returning with a bang after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, but this time around the show guarantees to have something for all.
Schools have been encouraged to take part in arts and crafts pavilion entries, the junior showgirl categories on the Saturday, the young farmers competition and more.
The show will be held on October 7 and 8 with every hour, minute and second accounted for when it comes to events, displays, competitions, sideshow alley and more.
Included on the agenda on Friday afternoon is a silent disco, pavilions, entertainment by comedian Sean Murphy and Australian All-Star Wrestlers, the announcement of the Young Woman of the Year and Teen Showgirl, sideshow alley and fireworks.
Saturday's program will feature dog high jump, the wrestlers will return, more rides, ring events, the silent disco and comedian will be back for more and the Hawkesbury working dogs will be one not to miss.
There will also be camp drafting, market stalls, face painting and so much more.
Leeton Show Society secretary Janne Skewes said organisers had put a lot of hard work into making this year's event something residents and visitors of all ages could enjoy.
"Everyone has worked really hard to put the show program together and we hope everyone gets behind it," Mrs Skewes said.
Pricing for this year's show is also among the cheapest compared to others in the region.
Tickets can already be purchased now via https://www.123tix.com.au/events/31612/leeton-show with discounts applying for a two-day pass.
"We're one of the cheapest shows in the region and we've done that for a reason," Leeton Show Society president Bill Aliendi said.
"We've got so much happening, so you are really getting value for money.
"There's so many activities and competitions. We'd love to see the schools get involved again. We appreciate their support every year.
"This is the first time our show has been able to go ahead since 2019, so we're hoping people get behind it and we have two big crowds over the day."
The Leeton Show Society also noted pricing for sideshow is determined by the operators of those rides and not at a local level.
More information about the show and what's happening across the two days can be found at the Leeton Show Society Facebook page.
