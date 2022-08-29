The Irrigator
Subscriber
Photos

Greens enjoy strong showings in 16s, 18s and reserve grade Group 20 qualifying final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 29 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a perfect weekend at home in the first round of finals for the Leeton Greens on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.