THE first round of the Leeton Soldiers Club's consistency singles championships were played on Saturday with winners being Dennis Dean, Pat Hart, Len Eason, Ken Hillier, Leo Plant.
In the upset of the day Ashley McAliece was too consistent for Phil Morris.
Last week's Thursday social bowls had 26 bowlers.
Rink four saw the blowout of the day with the mercy rule being called after 16 ends, with the Hillier-led line up of Larry Harrison and Rattles Retallick leading 33-14 over Bill Mitchell's of Plant and Greg Bowyer.
Other winners were Bob Day 23-11 over John Leech, Phil Morris 25-14 over Len Clare and Eason a narrow 16-15 winner over Mick McAliece.
Wrong biases belonged to Plant, Mitchell and Bob Hermes.
Resting touchers belonged to Plant, Laurie Hayes, Gary Munro, Hillier and Dean.
Carrying on from the success at the Hillston president's day, another Soldiers side had success this time at Coleambally.
Winning team members were Clare, Hillier, Mitchell and Hermes.
