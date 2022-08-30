LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade season came to a close following an elimination final loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on the weekend.
The Crows faced off with the Lions on Sunday and, despite two other close matches during the home and away season, Leeton-Whitton went down 57-34.
It was a tough loss for the Crows at Robertson Oval on Sunday afternoon, but the side certainly fought hard throughout.
Coach Katie Graham was on the sideline, while key goal shooter Grace Korovata also didn't play on the weekend.
A grade had battled all season to secure their position in the top five and a spot in the finals. While they would have liked to go deeper into the series, Graham noted she was proud of far how the team has come in 2022.
This year also marked the first time the A grade side has made an appearance in the finals in some years.
Graham was proud of the team and their hard work throughout the year and was hopeful the group would stay together in the seasons ahead as they seek to improve on their 2022 result.
Lower grade finals results
Qualifying final
B grade: Wagga Tigers 50 d Leeton-Whitton 38
Under 17s: Turvey Park 29 d Leeton-Whitton 27
Elimination final
C grade: Griffith Swans 36 d Leeton-Whitton 33
Draw week two of finals
B grade: Semi-final one, Leeton-Whitton v Griffith (Narrandera Sportsground, Sunday)
Under 17s: Semi-final one, Leeton-Whitton v Narrandera (Narrandera Sportsground, Sunday).
