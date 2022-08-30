LEETON-WHITTON'S under 15s Junior Crows can officially call themselves premiers after they brought home the chocolates on the weekend.
The Crows were one of five teams from Leeton shire to qualify for the football and netball grand finals.
Leeton-Whitton were up against Griffith White in what was always going to be hot contest for grand final bragging rights.
The game started in fierce fashion with Griffith kicking the first goal of the match in the threeminute mark of the opening term.
However, from there the Crows came alive and racked up 4.6.30 to Griffiths 1.1.7 by the end of the first quarter.
It was from there that the Crows were relentless for the next three quarters, running out winners by 63 points.
The team was well served by all team members of the group and they certainly lived up to their undefeated year.
Their constant hard-running and footy smart attitudes being too much for their Griffith opponents.
Lewis Henley was awarded best on ground for the Crows with his high marking and aerial skillset being too much for the Swans.
It was certainly impressive to see the boys come out hold their calm and eliminate any potential complacency.
Their commitment and excitement was certainly the weapon in their mature win.
Leeton-Whitton - 11.15.81 d Griffith - 2.6.18
Leeton-Whitton's two other football sides to make the grand final on the weekend were the under 11s and under 13s.
While both sides fought hard on the day they did go down to their Griffith and Narrandera counterparts.
Griffith White 38 d Leeton-Whitton 1
Narrandera 34 d Leeton-Whitton 28
The youngsters will now enjoy their off-season away from football before returning again for another big year.
