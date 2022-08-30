Leeton has moved one step closer to a League Tag decider after coming away with a convincing win over West Wyalong on Sunday.
The Greens were able to make a strong start to the game when Mikayla Bradshaw took advantage of confusion of the West Wyalong defence.
Charlotte Rudd doubled Leeton's advantage before the Mallee Chicks hit back when Mikayla Cooper pulled off an intercept and raced away to score.
The Greens scored three quick tries before the break with Chelsea Noonan, Kate Cooper, and a 70-metre effort from Grace Evans saw Leeton leading 24-6 at the break.
Jamie Taylor ensured the Leeton side made a strong start to the second half before Sophie McGregor all but secured her side's spot in the major semi-final with a 32-6 win.
Evans finished her strong performance with a second try before full time to see the Greens set up a date with the Black and Whites with a 36-6 victory.
Coach Daniel Watt said it was good to see the work the side had been putting into their defence starting to pay off.
"It was great line speed in defence," he said.
" It is something that we encourage and have been working really hard on so it is good to see the hard work and effort coming through in the game.
"West Wyalong tried really hard but our girls were really classy today."
It now sets up a mouth-watering match up between the two form teams in the competition over the last two seasons when the Greens make the trip to Darlington Point Sportsground to take on the Black and Whites.
"You don't know what to expect when you come up against the Black and Whites," he said.
"They have lots of good players and are a physical side and are very intimidating so it should be a really good game."
The Panthers are the only team to beat the Greens in the League Tag competition since the 2019 grand final and will be coming into the game fresh after the week off secured by the minor premiership.
Watt praised the work of playmaker Kayla Frazer and Sophie McGregor.
