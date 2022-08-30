The Irrigator
The ballet and revue discipline at the Leeton Eisteddfod saw a high standard of competition

By Talia Pattison
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:52am, first published 3:35am
Coco Sands was one of the top competitors throughout the ballet and revue section. Picture Talia Pattison

TWIRLS, splits, leaps and even more tricks were all part of the stunning routines throughout the ballet and revue discipline at the Leeton Eisteddfod.

