TWIRLS, splits, leaps and even more tricks were all part of the stunning routines throughout the ballet and revue discipline at the Leeton Eisteddfod.
The discipline wrapped on August 28 following five days of competition across a number of categories.
Dancers tapped, hip hopped, dressed in character, performed on their own, in groups and made the stage their own throughout the discipline, impressing adjudicator Alice Carden as they went.
The dancers also had to adapt to different surroundings at the Leeton Uniting Church Hall with the Roxy Theatre being out of action for the event while it undergoes a redevelopment.
Ms Carden was impressed with the high standard across every category, even saying she herself wishes she was able to dance as well as some of the competitors.
She said their teachers had done a fantastic job in preparing them for the event and thanked them for their interesting and complex routines.
"There is a lot of talent on show here and you should all be very proud," Ms Carden said.
Trophies were handed out across many different age groups, including the open ballet championships, which again drew strong numbers and competition.
Ms Carden encouraged all the competitors to keep going with their dancing, saying it was a skill that would stay with them for life.
Large audiences also attended throughout the five days, which also included a night session.
The ballet and revue discipline was the last and final of the eisteddfod, following on from highland dancing, bands, speech, drama and literary, and music and instrumental.
