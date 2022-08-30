The Irrigator
Subscriber

Moves made to ensure Roxy Theatre's redevelopment takes nothing away from its heritage

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karina Acton (left) and Noel Thomson assure residents attention is being given to the Roxy Theatre's heritage aspects during the redevelopment. Picture supplied

THE community is being reassured special attention is being given to the heritage aspects of the Roxy Theatre throughout its ongoing redevelopment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.