THE community is being reassured special attention is being given to the heritage aspects of the Roxy Theatre throughout its ongoing redevelopment.
Specialised heritage professionals have been enlisted for the project, including conservator and Antarctic expeditioner, Karina Acton.
Ms Acton has been a member of the conservation profession for over 20 years. She has worked across the cultural heritage sector nationally and internationally, with experience in museums and galleries, heritage, archaeological projects, contemporary art, preventive conservation and collections management.
Earlier this year, Ms Acton was part of an eight-week Antarctic expedition to work on the restoration of the heritage-listed huts used by Australia's intrepid explorer and scientist, Sir Douglas Mawson, between 1911 and 1914.
Her job in Leeton has been to meticulously scrape back small sections of paintwork to identify the colour scheme of the Roxy when it opened in 1930.
"Think of it as paint archaeology," Ms Acton said.
"Stripping back the layers to see what's there.
"I look around the Roxy project construction site and can envisage how beautiful (it) will be upon completion of the redevelopment."
Ms Acton's investigations have found the theatre has been repainted at least four times in the last 90 or so years.
"Once we receive final analysis from the laboratory, we will be able to ascertain the exact colour it was painted," Ms Acton said.
She described her job as "fascinating", whether it be investigating colour schemes at the Roxy or helping conserve Mawson's heritage-listed wooden huts on the blizzard prone, Cape Denison.
Wagga architect and Leeton Shire Council's heritage advisor, Noel Thomson, has also been working on the Roxy Redevelopment Project.
Mr Thomson has been involved with restoration work on what he describes as three of Riverina's heritage-listed "jewels" - Tumut's Montreal Theatre, Junee's Athenium Theatre and the Roxy.
Mr Thomson said any modifications to Roxy heritage-listed structures were closely being monitored with detailed inspections taking place.
Every month, he must report to NSW Heritage about what is happening on the Roxy site and sometimes, further directions are issued.
A photo archive of the project works is also being created.
"Very careful restoration work on the Roxy is progressing and the result is set to be a civic centrepiece which all of Leeton will be proud," Mr Thomson said.
