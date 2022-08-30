A NIGHT out has turned out to be more expensive than first planned for two men in Leeton.
Late in the evening on August 27, police were called to a licensed hotel when a 29-year-old man was refusing to leave the premises due to his alleged level of intoxication.
When officers arrived the man was out the front of the hotel allegedly arguing with security.
Police intervened and the man was told to move on from the area, but allegedly refused to do so.
While this was happening a 34-year-old man was removed from the same hotel due to his alleged violent behaviour.
The 34-year-old again refused to move away from the hotel and argued with police.
Both men were eventually moved on, but due to their refusal to go of their own accord they both received fines of $550.
"It is a good reminder to people if they are (asked) to leave a hotel by either staff or police, should they fail to do so or become quarrelsome they will be issued with a $550 fine," Inspector Tim Clark said.
LEETON police are working to determine whether several small fires were deliberately lit near Whitton.
On August 26 police and the Rural Fire Service were called to the channel bank at the intersection of the Whitton-Darlington Point Road and Young Road at Whitton due to a number of separate fires along the channel bank.
The fires were quickly extinguished by the RFS with no damage to any property in the vicinity.
The cause of the fires at this point is not known, but police are continuing their investigations to determine if they were deliberately lit.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in that area on the evening of August 26 or know any information relating to the fires, to contact either Crime Stoppers or Leeton police station.
