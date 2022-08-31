LEETON-WHITTON'S under 13s netball side couldn't wipe the smiles from their faces after securing a grand final victory on the weekend.
After a near-perfect season, the Crows under 13s blue team can now call themselves premiers after defeating Coleambally 30-11 on Saturday.
Coach Libby Gillespie went into the match having every confidence the side was more than capable of taking out the title.
However, she also highlighted to the team the importance of enjoying the occasion and soaking it all in with their friends.
As with all finals, there can be the element of surprise and some nerves to work through.
Both of these factors were evident in the opening quarter with Coleambally coming out firing. The Crows started to settle into their game plan with smoother transition and ball movement down the court in the second quarter.
Lila Henley played a crucial role in defence and used her height to her advantage pulling down a number of rebounds and deflecting the feed in with clever positioning.
Miya Hoffman backed up in the defensive circle, picking up the pass out or loose ball to gain possession.
Lily Paton and Skye Edwards completed the defensive end of the court, shutting down the Coleambally wing attack, as well as reading the space resulting in turnovers to the Crows.
Once the mid-court settled in and got over their nerves, the smooth transition between Bree Gillespie, Mayah Dowling and Evie Henley made quick work of each centre pass, working the ball effectively and feeding accurately into shooters, Josie Irvin, Lily Curren and Evie Henley.
By the fourth quarter, the Crows were outward leaders and dominating in all three thirds of the court.
Evie Henley, who was moved from the shooting circle into the mid-court, was named best on ground for the Crows.
"An absolutely smashing group of young ladies who played hard, who each did their job and did with it with pride and sportsmanship," Gillespie said.
"I couldn't be more proud and grateful for the opportunity to coach these girls this season let alone to a premiership."
