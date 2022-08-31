The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton Junior Rugby League's under 14s boys taking on Griffith Black and Whites in 2022 grand final

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 31 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leeton Junior Rugby League under 14s side is preparing for a mammoth grand final against the Griffith Black and Whites this weekend. Picture supplied

SILVERWARE is beckoning for one Leeton Junior Rugby League side this weekend when they hit the field for their premiership match.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.