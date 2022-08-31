SILVERWARE is beckoning for one Leeton Junior Rugby League side this weekend when they hit the field for their premiership match.
Leeton's under 14s side will be vying for grand final bragging rights when they take to the field to face off with the Griffith Black and Whites.
Advertisement
To be played on Saturday, the Leeton side have been working hard all season to make this big dance and will be hoping this all pays off with one final win.
The under 14s progressed to the grand final last weekend after they defeated the Griffith Waratah Tigers, 36-22 on Saturday during the semi-finals, which were played at the Leeton High School ovals.
Looking ahead to this weekend's grand final, a mammoth task awaits the young player.
The under 14s haven't beaten the Black and Whites all season, but their underdog status will have them hunting down the Panthers in what should be an exciting match for both players and spectators alike.
The Leeton team is coached by Shane Wallace, who said his side was up to the grand final challenge.
Wallace was confident the under 14s would be able to turn the tables against the Panthers at the time when it matters most.
"Our side has improved a lot over the past month," Wallace said.
"They have gained in confidence since playing in the Junee knockout.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They are playing more as a team rather than kids from three different high schools and playing for each other.
"No doubt Griffith is a well polished and quick side and will take some beating.
"We will go in as underdogs, but I think we have the self belief to give it a good shake."
The under 14s boys line up for their premiership match in Griffith on Saturday, with kick off at 2.15pm.
Leeton supporters have been urged to attend to cheer the side on to what will hopefully be a victory on the day.
The flying fullback.
If he gets in the clear he is very hard to rundown.
Advertisement
safe and reliable.
Rushed back in after COVID.
Has a big step and when he backs himself is dangerous.
Always beats the first defender.
chases like a greyhound.
Has rugby league pedigree in his blood and starting to show it.
Advertisement
Tackling machine.
Can win a game with his cover defence.
As good as a halfback should be.
Probing and always asking questions of the defence.
Big, strong, impact player.
Works hard, plays hard.
Advertisement
Gives a great ball, powered by Subway.
Old style front rower, carts it up and defends.
Enough said.
Improver who will be looking to give his best last.
Can change a game in all aspects.
Has the boom factor.
Advertisement
Rookie who gets better weekly and looking to step up again.
Tough and he will mix it with the best.
Plays above his weight.
Every team would like a dozen of him with his attitude.
Gives 110 per cent.
Grabbed his opportunities with both hands.
Advertisement
Will provide impact come game day.
Watch out for the mullet, he has a few tricks up his sleeve.
Looking to complete the double after a win with the Junior Crows last weekend.
Another rookie with a mile of potential.
Watch out for him.
A youngster who will gain from the experience.
Advertisement
Great attitude and will overcome all obstacles.
Youngest member of the team who will gain a lot from the experience.
Has rugby league in his breeding, but has had a tough time with injuries.
FOLLOWING this weekend's Group 20 Junior Rugby League grand finals, the Leeton Raiders will be preparing to highlight and showcase the hard work of the 2022 season.
The Leeton Junior Rugby League Club's annual presentation event will be held on September 10 at the Leeton High School ovals.
This event is for all teams, players, supporters, helpers and volunteers from the 2022 season.
Advertisement
The presentation day will recognise the efforts of the season, as well as highlighting some of the club's best players, those who have improved and those who have succeeded throughout the year.
For more information follow the club's Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.