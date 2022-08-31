FOR more than 20 years Leeton's Tracy Pearce-Brambley has worked in an environment that is slightly different to her new position at the town's library.
Mrs Pearce-Brambley has taken on the acting library supervisor position.
Advertisement
Prior to that she had been with Woolworths in Leeton where she worked her way up the chain to become store manager.
After decided it was time for a change, the role at the Leeton library appeared and Mrs Pearce-Brambley decided to go for it.
Since starting in July, she said coming to work every day was something she looked forward to.
"It is definitely different to what I am used to, but at the same time there are a lot of elements and skills that have transferred over," Mrs Pearce-Brambley said.
"The fact I still get to interact with all of the wonderful community members here in Leeton is fantastic.
"I love seeing everyone and letting them know about all of the fantastic programs we have on offer here at the library.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"That in itself has been one of the big learning experiences for me - finding out just how much our library has to offer community members of all ages."
Mrs Pearce-Brambley is hoping to encourage more people through the doors of the library whether that is for an activity, taking part in one of the many programs or to find a quiet place to read or study.
Starting on September 7 a Service NSW savings specialist will be visiting the Leeton library from 10.30am to 12.30pm to assist in helping residents ease the pressure of the cost of living. They will assess eligibility and show how to apply for rebates and savings.
Another program Mrs Pearce-Brambley is excited about is English Help, which will be launched on September 15 and hosted by the library's Susie Rowe twice a week.
"English Help is for people who might need help with filling out forms, their phone, that kind of thing," Mrs Pearce-Brambley said.
"We want to try and get the word out there that the library has so many different purposes, programs and ways we can help.
"I have always loved to help people.
"The library is a place for everyone in the community."
The library will also soon be trialling new opening hours for a six-month period in a bid to offer more convenient times for people to drop by.
Advertisement
From September 26 these hours will be 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to noon on a Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.