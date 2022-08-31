LEETON actor Jake Speer has had to delve deep in the world of science as part of his new stage role.
Mr Speer plays scientist Don Casper in the stage production of Photograph 51, which opens at Sydney's Ensemble Theatre next week.
Photograph 51 is based on the real story of the race to making the Nobel Prize worthy discovery of decoding DNA.
As part of preparing for the role not only has Mr Speer had to learn plenty of new science jargon and what it all means, but he and the cast have all spoken with Dr Christopher Marjo, who is the senior lecturer and head of the solid state and elemental analysis unit at the University of NSW.
They've learned from Dr Marjo the basics of crystallography, x-ray photography, the chemistry of DNA molecules and the politics surrounding the claiming of Rosalind Franklin's discovery by Watson and Cricks, which is what the plot of the show focuses on.
"It's a real life story, based on a true story, the play originally debuted on the West End in London in 2015 with Nicole Kidman in the lead role of Rosalind Franklin," Mr Speer said.
"What I am loving about the role of Don is he is someone who truly sees Rosalind for who she is. Don is a real champion of Rosalind."
With Mr Speer playing such a vital role in the play, he encouraged Leeton residents if they are in Sydney over the next two months to check out the show.
After the production draws to a close, Mr Speer plans to spend more time hopefully working in America and he is in the early stages of developing a new feature film.
Tickets and more information about Photograph 51 can be found at www.ensemble.com.au/shows/photograph-51/.
