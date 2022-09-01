THE Whitton local derby darts match had everyone on the edge of their seats this week.
Held at the Hotel Leeton, the Rice Bowl Hotel team and the Whitton Bowling Club side faced off for a spot in the grand final with the loser getting a second chance.
They get to play against the winner from the Cougars and the L&D (results unknown at time of writing).
At Whitton-Murrami Public School today a footy colours and blokes day is happening to celebrate all the special men in their lives.
Everyone gets to dress in their favourite footy colours, invite a special bloke from their lives, dig into a pie for lunch and participate in some friendly competitions.
On August 19, the school held a belated and combined Education Week, Book Week and Science Week event.
It has been a busy term, with some students also squeezing participation in the Riverina athletics competition as well.
Students dressed as their favourite book characters and also prepared science experiments to share with school visitors in their science fair.
The was wrapped up with a whole school assembly and some special Education Week awards were handed out.
The year 6 students have been selected to take part in a wetlands project called "Basin Heroes".
The Petaurus Education Group and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority selected students from several schools to attend free geography and science lessons and field day events.
The aim is to connect motivated students to scientists, Aboriginal elders and farmers along the basin.
This practical work further supports their learning at a critical point of their education.
With spring now arriving, activities in Whitton will be ramping up, with the town hoping visitors also head out to their community to see what is on offer.
