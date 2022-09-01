The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton Shire Council and the Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee attended the Bush Summit in Griffith

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 1 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives from Leeton Shire Council and the Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee attended the Bush Summit where health was a major issue on the agenda. Picture by Talia Pattison

THE state government has assured a Leeton organisation it is aware of the issues surrounding rural health.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.