THE state government has assured a Leeton organisation it is aware of the issues surrounding rural health.
Politicians converged on Griffith late last week for the Bush Summit where the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet commented "there is no reason why quality of life in the Bush can't be as good as anywhere else in NSW", "we need to build services around people, not government" and "a woman should be able to deliver her baby at the local hospital".
Mr Perrottet said the government needed to "act fast to fix it". Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also reiterated these comments at the Bush Summit.
Leeton Shire Council mayor Tony Reneker, general manager Jackie Kruger, deputy mayor Michael Kidd and Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee (LHSCC) member Paul Maytom attended and were generally pleased to hear these health-related comments coming from the various leaders.
"In relation to ensuring Leeton receives the health services we deserve, our committee is working towards identifying tailored solutions that meet the needs of the Leeton shire community," councillor Reneker said.
"Hearing similar sentiments from the Prime Minister, NSW Premier and NSW Deputy Premier endorsing we all deserve equitable health services and that no one size solution fits all, gives us great encouragement that we are on the right track."
Addressing the critical workers shortage, Mr Perrottet and Mr Albanese vowed that fast-tracking immigration visas will be a priority for every level of government.
Both leaders also flagged incentives to attract more international health workers to Australian jobs, with Mr Perrottet saying he will lobby for the issue at the Jobs Summit in Canberra on September 1 and 2.
"Closing our health workforce gaps is critical and while we want to 'grow our own' that is a medium to long-term solution," Cr Reneker said.
"Expediting the arrival of migrant doctors and nurses needs priority attention and it is pleasing that government is recognising this."
With these words and the 2023 NSW state election just around the corner, council and the LHSCC believe the time is right to be advocating strongly for a full complement of appropriate health services for the Leeton hospital, ambulance, mental health and aged care services.
Council and the LHSCC committee is now working on the final stage of key stakeholder engagement, which will be followed by the development of an Integrated Health Services Strategy Plan.
The plan will be used as a basis to lobby state and federal governments on improved health services for Leeton shire residents.
