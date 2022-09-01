THE Leeton Greens will be hoping to go where they haven't gone yet in season 2022 this weekend.
Leeton will be hoping to defeat the Darlington Point-Coleambally Roosters in Sunday's major qualifying semi-final to be the first team to earn their way into the first grade grand final.
However, the Roosters, who are the 2022 minor premiers, will have other ideas.
Leeton are yet to defeat DPC this season following a 40-6 loss in round six and a narrow 26-20 just weeks ago in round 15.
Greens coach Hayden Philp was confident his side was up to the task, with not just the grand final spot on the line.
If Leeton can win they will have a much-needed week off with the two remaining teams battle it out.
However, a loss will see them use their second chance against the whoever wins the match between West Wyalong and the Griffith Black and Whites.
"We'd love to win and get that week off ... there's definitely a few sore bodies around, but that's finals football," Philp said.
"We had a good win last weekend. We were behind most of the match, but it was good for our boys to see we can come back and push to get the result we want.
"There's no doubt DPC will be ready to fire up. They've had a break, so they'll be fresh. We just have to be ready for them."
The Greens will be without Brayden Scarr who injured his hamstring during last weekend's final against the Griffith Black and Whites.
Philp said the team would need to manage his absence, but said other than that the side would remain unchanged for the Roosters game.
With DPC being the team to beat all season, Philp said that too would help his side.
"All the pressure is on them, everyone is hunting them," he said.
"The main thing is we just have to hold onto the ball. I think we had it stripped about five times last game against those guys and we dropped two over the line.
"We know where we can improve and hopefully we can put in the performance this weekend to win and go into the grand final. DPC are good all over the ground, so we just have to play well and get the job done."
