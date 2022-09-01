The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton Greens taking on Darlington Point-Coleambally for place in 2022 first grade grand final

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Bradbrook will again play a crucial rule for the Greens in this weekend's major qualifying semi-final against Darlington Point-Coleambally. Picture by Liam Warren

THE Leeton Greens will be hoping to go where they haven't gone yet in season 2022 this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.