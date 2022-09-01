Space to grow near town

This prestigious five bedroom home on a premium eight acre block, is located just four minutes drive from the Leeton CBD.
Beautifully renovated, it offers everything that country living should, whilst still enjoying the convenience of being close to town.
This home features five bedrooms, with the main offering a walk through robe with ensuite, two bathrooms, ceiling fans, with built-in robes established in all bedrooms, and a study nook.
It also offers two living areas with separate dining area, ducted evaporative cooling, underfloor in-slab heating.
This home features a four-car covered carport, a huge alfresco area, 13.5KW solar power system, and town water connection to the house.
As a bonus, it also has 1ML High-Security water for stock and domestic use.
It also has a large, concrete floor, powered shed (approx 16m x 20m), with additional area containing wood fire pizza oven, and a fully fenced house yard and paddocks.
Situated on an eight acre block close to town, the land is flat, cleared and sub-dividable subject to council approval (STCA).
Located close to schools, wetlands, oval, fitness gym, and aquatic centre, the home provides an easily accessible location for town living
