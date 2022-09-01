TENSIONS will no doubt be high when Leeton United and Hanwood face off in the last game of the home and away season in the Pascoe Cup.
Last time the two teams met there was all kinds of affray both on and off the field, resulting in suspensions and fines for the clubs.
Advertisement
Leeton United co-coach Rhys Jones has encouraged his players to put that behind them.
The match is hugely-crucial for the Leeton side, who will need to win in order to secure second place and an extra chance comes finals.
Leeton had been hopeful they would sew that position up last weekend against Young, but were unable to do so in what was an unexpected loss for the team.
This weekend's match has also been moved from Leeton's home ground to Wagga.
Adam Raso will return from suspension for the clash and Jones had no doubt he would be targeted by Hanwood on the day.
"Adam is one of the best players in the competition, they will target him just like any other team would," Jones said.
"Our job is to focus on winning and playing the game.
"It's essential we win and secure that second chance."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The last match between Leeton and Hanwood reached boiling point when a Hanwood player's leg was broken in three places following a tackle by Raso.
The match was forced to be abandoned and points were eventually shared.
"We know Hanwood are a good side, but also we know they get very easily frustrated," Jones said.
"In that first game, they were frustrated. They didn't really create too much.
"If we can get them frustrated, that is going to work in our favour."
United's first grade side is still troubled by several injury concerns, with Jones hopeful of fielding the best side possible for the all-important clash.
"We're disappointed we haven't cemented the spot in second yet, we didn't take our chances against Young last week," he said.
Advertisement
"This is the biggest game of the season for us and for the competition so far.
"There's no bigger game than Leeton and Hanwood.
"We just want to go out there and play good football and hopefully get the result we're after."
With plenty on the line in Sunday's clash, it will be important for United to focus on their own style of play and work on fixing the errors of their past two matches.
Should that occur, the side will have every chance of defeating the first-placed Hanwood side, which will then hold them in good stead both as a side and mentally heading into the finals series.
Sunday's match kicks off at Rawlings Park field one from 3.20pm.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.