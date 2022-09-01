Councils across the Riverina will be looking ahead to possible changes to rate pegging, after suggestions from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal, or IPART, sets a maximum limit each year that local governments can lift rates to however councils have recently raised concerns that the limits have been too low.
Prompted by that, IPART has announced a review into the rate peg system, consulting ratepayers and councils to hear what is and isn't working.
"We need to make sure that local councils can continue to provide services to their communities, while at the same time protecting ratepayers from unnecessary rate increases," said IPART Chair Carmel Donnelly.
Mayor of Griffith City Council Doug Curran said that local governments often struggled to remain sustainable and that changes to rate pegging were sorely needed.
"We need to be fair to our residents, but we also need to remain viable," he explained.
"We're not overspending on things, we're trying to pay wages and provide services to the community and they're putting that at risk if they're not being fair."
He added that while residents can be upset when rates are high, the alternative of council's running completely dry on finances was worse.
Over in Leeton, Mayor Tony Reneker said similar things.
"The way they've been doing it doesn't make sense - the baseline rate peg is based on costs of goods the previous year," he said.
"I think any revised formula needs to take into account the true cost of running services, and be thinking forward instead of back."
"The staff wages go up two per cent through the award and we can only increase by 0.7 per cent,
IPART expects to publish an issues paper and call for the first round of submissions on 27 September 2022. Workshops on the rate peg methodology will be held in November with a draft report to be released in February.
